West Indies Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: WI, AFG Battle It Out In Windhoek Sunshine

AFG U-19 produced a performance for the ages as they stunned South Africa by 28 runs in their opening game. Batting first, Afghans posted 266 on the board, thanks to a handy knock of 81 from Faisal Shinozada. In reply, the Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals and had to depend on Jason Rowles (98) to bail them but post his dismissal, it went downhill and thus conceding victory.