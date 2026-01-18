West Indies Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: WI, AFG Battle It Out In Windhoek Sunshine

West Indies vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: AFG Win Opening Game
AFG U-19 produced a performance for the ages as they stunned South Africa by 28 runs in their opening game. Batting first, Afghans posted 266 on the board, thanks to a handy knock of 81 from Faisal Shinozada. In reply, the Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals and had to depend on Jason Rowles (98) to bail them but post his dismissal, it went downhill and thus conceding victory.
West Indies vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Squads
Afghanistan U19 Squad: Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Khatir Stanikzai, Abdul Aziz, Wahidullah Zadran, Hafeez Zadran, Salam Khan, Roohullah Arab, Zaitullah Shaheen, Nazifullah Amiri
West Indies U19 Squad: Tanez Francis, Zachary Carter, Jewel Andrew(w), Joshua Dorne(c), Shamar Apple, Jonathan van Lange, Shaquan Belle, Aadian Racha, Micah McKenzie, RJai Gittens, Vitel Lawes, Matthew Miller, Israel Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Kunal Tilokani