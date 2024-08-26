Cricket

West Indies Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs RSA Match On TV And Online

West Indies will face off against South Africa in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, August 27

Aiden Markram bats during the West Indies vs South Africa Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
West Indies will face off against South Africa in the third and final T20I match of the series at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Tuesday, August 27. (More Cricket News)

The hosts will be looking for a series whitewash after they convincingly beat South Africa in the first two T20Is by seven wickets and 30 runs.

While on the other hand, South Africa will look to win the last match of the tour and end the series on a high note, after they took the Test series 1-0 prior to the T20Is. 

West Indies Vs South Africa T20I Squads:

West Indies: Johnson Charles (wk), Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka

Live streaming details of WI Vs RSA 3rd T20I match

When is the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?


The third T20I match between West Indies and South Africa is slated for Tuesday, August 27, (12:30 AM IST, August 28) to be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match in India?

The West Indies Vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available to live-stream on the FanCode app and website in India. Unfortunately, the matches will not be broadcast live on any TV channels in India.

Where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I match in South Africa?

The West Indies Vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be broadcast on SuperSport Channel (201) in South Africa.

