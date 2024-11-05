Cricket

West Indies Vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Series Decider

Check out the squads, match details and live streaming information of the 3rd West Indies vs England ODI below

West Indies Vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming
Series will be on the line when West Indies and England lock horns in the third and last ODI of the series on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

West Indies won the series opener riding on Gudakesh Motie's four-wicket haul and Ewin Lewis quickfire 69-ball 94. England bounced back in the next game with stand-in captain Liam Livingstone slamming a stunning hundred to take his team over the line.

WI Vs ENG 2nd ODI: Livingstone Wins Captain's Century Duel With Maiden Hundred Against Hope

Both teams would want another solid performance to help them get confidence. For England, the series matters more as they are trying to find the perfect combination for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Check out the squads, match details and live streaming information of the 3rd West Indies vs England ODI below.

West Indies Vs England: Full Squads

West Indies: Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde

England: Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

West Indies Vs England 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

When to watch West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI match?

The West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 6 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown at 11:30PM IST.

Where to watch West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI match?

You can catch the live stream of the West Indies vs England 3rd ODI on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the match in India.

