Liam Livingstone hit a tremendous century as England beat West Indies by five wickets in Saturday’s one-day international, taking the three-match series to a decider. (More Sports News)
Livingstone’s heroics ensured England got over the line with 15 balls to spare in Antigua despite being set a daunting target of 329 for victory.
Windies captain Shai Hope had earlier struck 117 runs from 127 balls after John Turner had Brandon King caught at backward point and Evin Lewis snared down the leg side.
Hope was finally caught by Livingstone off Jofra Archer’s delivery in the 47th over, before the stand-in England skipper took over with the bat to drive his team to victory.
He counted five fours and nine maximums in his haul as England recovered from the early losses of Will Jacks (12) and Jordan Cox (four) to complete their chase.
Phil Salt (59), Jacob Bethell (55) and Sam Curran (52) also hit half-centuries for the tourists, with Livingstone fittingly wrapping up the win by smashing 23 runs in a brilliant penultimate over.
Data Debrief: Livingstone picks up the pace
Midway through their innings, England knew they needed to up the pace in order to reach a total they had only managed when batting second 10 times in their ODI history.
Livingstone led the way. Following his first 50 balls faced, he slammed 82 runs off just 35 deliveries, the fastest acceleration by any England batter after 50 balls faced in the format's history.