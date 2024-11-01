Cricket

West Indies Vs England 1st ODI: Stand-in Skipper Liam Livingston Wants Quick Improvement

Evin Lewis plundered a brilliant 94 off just 69 balls as the Windies won by eight wickets by the Duckworth-Lewis Stern method in the opening, rain-affected ODI in Antigua on Thursday

Liam Livingstone congratulates his counterpart Shai Hope
Liam Livingstone said England must quickly "get up to speed" and find their rhythm in the 50-over game after a humbling defeat to West Indies. (More Cricket News)

Evin Lewis plundered a brilliant 94 off just 69 balls as the Windies won by eight wickets by the Duckworth-Lewis Stern method in the opening, rain-affected ODI in Antigua on Thursday.

England had been bowled out for just 209, with stand-in captain Livingstone top-scoring with 48.

The tourists fielded an inexperienced line-up, but Livingstone knows there is no time to waste when it comes to learning on the job.

ENG Captain Ben Stokes' house was burgled. - AP/Ajit Solanki
Ben Stokes: England Test Skipper's House Burgled While He Was Away For Pakistan Series

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He said: "I think the test we have to come over the next few games is with the rhythms of 50-over cricket.

"We have to get up to speed as quickly as possible. We know someone in the top six has to get a big score.

"Fifty overs is a long time. We wanted to put the West Indies under pressure. 

"Conditions change and it's up to us to read them and work out what is a good score. We didn't adapt. West Indies bowled well and we lost wickets at key stages."

Sam Curran (37) was the only other batter to make a dent for England, and Alastair Cook, who was only surpassed as the nation's all-time leading Test run scorer last month, was not impressed.

Speaking in his role as a pundit for TNT Sports, Cook said: "England's batting in general in all three formats on belting wickets – absolutely brilliant, you can't stop them scoring.

"[But] when it becomes tougher, when it becomes about adapting, I'm not sure, at the minute, this group of players are good enough.

"Take Joe Root out of it, he's a class above anyone else when it comes to adjusting to situations. Everyone else has to find a way of being able to adapt better."

West Indies have now won five of their last eight ODIs against England (L3).

England had won 17 of the previous 18 fixtures prior to that span.

Lewis' phenomenal showing with the bat, which included hitting eight sixes, was key to West Indies' victory, with Adil Rashid eventually ending the opener's stand, but it was too little, too late for England.

Evin Lewis blasted four times the sixes of England’s lineup, with his commanding 94 leading the West Indies to an eight-wicket win in a rain-hit first ODI. - null
WI Vs ENG 1st ODI: Evin Lewis’s Dominant 94 Seals West Indies' Eight-Wicket Win In Rain-Hit Opener

BY Associated Press

"Evin Lewis is experienced and has been around for a long time," said Windies captain Shai Hope.

"You can see he is a different beast. He's hungry. I'm glad about the scores he's getting now."

Gudakesh Motie, however, scooped the Player of the Match award after taking 4-41.

"I wasn't getting much turn out of the wicket so I was just trying to keep it on a straight line and keep my lengths," he said.

"Runs weren't coming at both ends easily, which helped me a lot to take four wickets.

"I figured out bowling fast in these conditions was easier [to play] so I was trying to bowl as slow as possible."

Jofra Archer (0-21) bowled well without reward. He is four wickets away from becoming the 30th player to take 50 wickets for England in men's ODIs.

