West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Antigua's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Bangladesh have travelled to the Caribbean to take on the West Indies in the first Test match to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Test match will be played on November 22, Friday and will conclude on November 26, Tuesday. (More Cricket News)
Bangladesh will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto but have travelled sans their veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who was not part of the 15-member squad.
The Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies bring Justin Greaves back into the squad who did well in the domestic circuit. Kevin Sinclair is also included in the squad. The veteran all-rounder Jason Holder will miss the series as he is undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.
West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test - Full Squads
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
WI vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1 Weather Report
As per AccuWeather, Antigua will be rain free with only 16% chance of cloud cover expected. The temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius.
West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test - Live Streaming Details
When and where the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played?
The first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua from Friday, 22 November to Tuesday, 26 November. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
West Indies fans throughout the region can catch the action on ESPN Caribbean, while in Bangladesh, the Toffee digital platform will feature the matches. Others can live-stream the first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh on the FanCode app and website.