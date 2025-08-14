St Kitts and Nevis Patriots face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in Match 1 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 on 15 August
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the first match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, early Friday (August 15, 2025) morning India time. Watch the SKN Patriots vs AB Falcons T20 cricket match.
The Patriots, the 2021 champions, have been part of the CPL for the last 10 years. After a disappointing 6th-place finish in the previous edition, they will hope for a strong start. Star all-rounder Jason Holder is likely to lead the team.
The Falcons, the newest team in the league, finished 5th in their tournament bow last year. Returning Shakib Al Hasan has reportedly been named for the team. The legendary Bangladeshi all-rounder last played a CPL match in 2022, for Guyana Amazon Warriors.
CPL 2025: SKN Patriots Vs AB Falcons Head-To-Head
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have met two times so far, and the head-to-head record stands at 1-1. Interestingly, this fixture is a reprisal of last season's opener – a last-ball thriller won by the Patriots, and by one wicket.
In the return fixture, the Falcons returned the favour with a nail-biting last-over victory, sealing a two-wicket win on the fourth delivery. With both sides eager to redeem themselves after finishing as last season’s bottom two, another thrilling contest is on the cards.
SKN Patriots Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025: Full Squads
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Navian Bidaisee, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Abbas Afridi, Mikyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Jyd Goolie, and Leniko Boucher
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad: Jewel Andrew (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Shakib Al Hasan, Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Joshua James, Naveen-ul-Haq, AM Ghazanfar, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Odean Smith, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, and Karima Gore
SKN Patriots Vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 match 1 being played?
The SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 match 1 will be played on Friday, 15 August 2025, at 4:30 AM IST.
Where is the SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 match 1 being played?
The SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 match 1 will be played at Werner Park in Nebraska.
Where to watch the SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 match 1 live online in India?
The SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 match 1 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 match 1 live broadcast in India?
The SKN Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2025 match 1 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.