Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When, Where To Watch BAN V NED Match On TV & Online?

BAN vs NED 3rd T20I Live Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh clash against Netherlands in the third T20I match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Wednesday

Outlook Sports Desk
BAN vs NED Live Streaming
BAN vs NED Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh will host Netherlands in the third T20I in Sylhet. Photo: X/BCBtigers
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh take on the Netherlands in the 3rd T20I

  • BAN are already 2-0 up in the three-match series

  • Live streaming and timings listed

Netherlands cricket team will be playing for pride when they take on hosts Bangladesh in the third and final T20I on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Bangladesh are already 2-0 up in the three-match series.

Bangla Tigers won the 1st game by eight wickets and came roaring back in the 2nd BAN vs NED T20I to clinch by nine wickets. The Dutch were bowled out for a paltry 103 in 17.3 overs with Nasum Ahmed (3/21) impressing with the ball for the hosts.

In reply, the hosts chased down the target in 13.1 overs with Tanzid Hasan Tamim hitting an unbeaten 54.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Series - Live Streaming Info

When and where is the 3rd Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I going to be played?

The third and final Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on 3rd September, Wednesday at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 3rd Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I in India?

The third Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I will not be televised in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the 3rd Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I in India?

The third Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs NED Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Netherlands Squad: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Ben Fletcher, Cedric de Lange.

