Asia Cup 2025, India vs UAE: What Happened Last Time The Two Teams Met In T20Is

India face UAE on September 10, 2025, in Dubai, with both teams starting their Asia Cup campaign
India and UAE have met only once in T20Is, during the 2016 Asia Cup in Bangladesh
India won that clash comfortably, chasing 82 in just 10.1 overs after bowling UAE out for 81/9
India and UAE are set to play their first match of the Asia Cup 2025. The two sides meet in Dubai on September 10, a day after Afghanistan and Hong Kong kicked off the tournament in Abu Dhabi. For India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, this game marks the beginning of their T20 title defense, while UAE step onto the field with the backing of their home crowd, looking to punch above their weight.
Despite being near neighbors, India and UAE’s cricketing encounters have been few and far between. In fact, they’ve met just once before in T20 internationals, nearly a decade ago. That rarity makes this upcoming fixture even more intriguing, especially with both teams arriving at different points in their cricketing journeys.
What Happened Last Time India Faced UAE
The only previous T20I meeting came in the 2016 Asia Cup in Bangladesh. That night, UAE struggled to get going after electing to bat first. They were restricted to 81/9 in 20 overs, with Shaiman Anwar standing out with a fighting 43. None of the other batters crossed double digits apart from Rohan Mustafa, who made 11.
India’s bowlers had a straightforward outing, Bhuvneshwar Kumar led with two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Pawan Negi, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh chipped in with one each. Chasing 82, India made light work of the target in just 10.1 overs, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 39, Yuvraj Singh’s unbeaten 25, and Shikhar Dhawan’s steady 16 not out. It was a one-sided affair, but it underlined the gulf in class that UAE will aim to close this time around.
India’s Asia Cup Fixtures and Squads
For India, the UAE clash is just the start of a demanding campaign. The big one follows soon, India vs Pakistan on September 14, a contest that always defines the Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav’s men will also be looking ahead to possible knockout battles, with this tournament serving as a vital tune-up for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
India Squad For The Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
UAE Squad For The Asia Cup 2025
Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan