Asia Cup 2025: Dubai International Stadium Stats And India Vs UAE Predicted Winning Total

Asia Cup 2025: India face UAE in Dubai. Check predicted winning score, detailed pitch and venue stats, and how conditions may influence both teams' strategies

  • India face UAE on September 10 in Dubai, with the toss likely to play a crucial role

  • Dubai’s average first-innings T20 score is around 144, with chasing teams winning 59% of games

  • India’s predicted winning score against UAE is 160-170, considered par-plus at this venue

Team India begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 10 against hosts United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India enter the tournament as the defending champions. Not just the Asian Champions, they are also the 2024 T20 World Cup Champions.

On the other hand, UAE recently hosted Pakistan and Afghanistan for a T20I Tri-Nation Series. Unfortunatley, they couldn't even manage to win a single match during the series. So, it's going to be tough for them to compete against a side like India. However, as they are hosting the Asia Cup 2025, they will hope to make the most of familiar conditions, even if the task looks daunting.

Venue Stats: Dubai International Stadium

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has long been known for its balanced conditions, where neither batters nor bowlers dominate completely. Fast bowlers enjoy bounce and seam movement under lights, while spinners come into play in the middle overs to choke runs and force mistakes.

Recent numbers underline this balance. The average first-innings score sits around 144-145 runs in T20 internationals. Teams chasing have historically done better here, with 59% of victories coming for the side batting second. That makes the toss a decisive factor.

Predicted Winning Score For India Vs UAE

Given the stats and trends, a 160-170 run total looks like the winning zone for India in their Asia Cup opener. It’s a score that stretches the UAE batting resources without demanding risky stroke play from India’s top order.

If India bat first, the strategy will likely revolve around pacing the innings, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill setting up, before batters like Suryakumary Yadav and Tilak Varma push the score beyond 160. On the other hand, if UAE are chasing anything above 150, they’ll need a near-perfect start to stay alive in the contest, as India’s death-bowling unit is unforgiving.

