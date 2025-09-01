Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch

The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, face a steep challenge in foreign conditions, but with top-order batters like Max O’Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru showing glimpses of promise, they’ll aim to rebound strongly. Favourable for the team batting second, Sylhet’s pitch tends to assist chases. 10 of the 14 T20Is here have been won by the chasing side, so expect the toss-winning captain to opt for bowling under the lights. A critical match looms as both sides eye momentum ahead of the Asia Cup.