Bangladesh Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch

Bangladesh will look to carry the momentum of a dominant eight-wicket win in the opening T20I as they host the Netherlands for the 2nd T20I on Monday, September 1, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Litton Das starred with a magnificent 54-run knock off 29 balls, backed by Saif Hassan’s quickfire 36, while Taskin Ahmed wreaked havoc with the ball, claiming a four-wicket haul to bundle out the visitors for 136 for 8. Bangladesh now stand poised to clinch the three-match series at home.
The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, face a steep challenge in foreign conditions, but with top-order batters like Max O’Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru showing glimpses of promise, they’ll aim to rebound strongly. Favourable for the team batting second, Sylhet’s pitch tends to assist chases. 10 of the 14 T20Is here have been won by the chasing side, so expect the toss-winning captain to opt for bowling under the lights. A critical match looms as both sides eye momentum ahead of the Asia Cup.
Full Squads:
Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram, Sikander Zulfiqar, Sebastiaan Braat, Ben Fletcher, Cedric de Lange
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I - Live Streaming Details
When and where the Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I match will be played?
The Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on Monday, 01 September 2025. The action will begin at 5:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I match, in India?
The second T20I between Bangladesh and Netherlands will not be televised live in India. However, the contest will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.