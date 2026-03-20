West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: AUS-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Summary of this article
Australia women bat first against West Indies women in the 1st T20I
AUS-W will be led by Sophie Molineux
Matches to be streamed on the FanCode app and website
Australia Women take on West Indies women in a three-match T20I series with both teams looking to take most of the experience and know-how for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
The tour also includes three ODIs that will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts through late March and early April.
Australia women's regular captain Annabel Sutherland is absent so the captaincy duty will handed to Sophie Molineux as they try out players ahead of the big tournament.
As for West Indies Women, Hayley Matthews retains the same squad from the Sri Lanka series, including the likes of Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor.
West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack
West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info
Where and what time will the WI-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match be played?
The 1st WI-W vs AUS-W T20I of the three-match series will take place at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, West Indies. The match will start at 4am IST.
Where to watch the WI-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match?
There is no TV broadcast for the matches in India. However, viewers can catch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.