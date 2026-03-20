West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: AUS-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

West Indies Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: Check out the preview, streaming details and squads as AUS-W take on WI-W in the 1st T20I

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Outlook Sports Desk
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West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I
Australia win the toss & chose to bat first in the 1st T20I. Photo: X/windiescricket
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Australia women bat first against West Indies women in the 1st T20I

  • AUS-W will be led by Sophie Molineux

  • Matches to be streamed on the FanCode app and website

Australia Women take on West Indies women in a three-match T20I series with both teams looking to take most of the experience and know-how for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The tour also includes three ODIs that will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts through late March and early April.

Australia women's regular captain Annabel Sutherland is absent so the captaincy duty will handed to Sophie Molineux as they try out players ahead of the big tournament. 

As for West Indies Women, Hayley Matthews retains the same squad from the Sri Lanka series, including the likes of Deandra Dottin and Stafanie Taylor.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Jahzara Claxton, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info

Where and what time will the WI-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match be played?

The 1st WI-W vs AUS-W T20I of the three-match series will take place at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent, West Indies. The match will start at 4am IST.

Where to watch the WI-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match?

There is no TV broadcast for the matches in India. However, viewers can catch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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