West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming, More

West Indies face South Africa in three-match T20I series, starting on January 27
Three-match series acts as final T20 World Cup prep for both sides
Check live streaming and other details below
South Africa and West Indies are set for a competitive three-match T20I series in South Africa from January 27–31, 2026, with all matches serving as important final tune-ups ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 starting in early February.
Originally planned as a five-match affair, the series was trimmed to three to manage workloads before the global event, giving both teams a concise but meaningful battle to sharpen combinations and build momentum.
For the Proteas, this series presents an opportunity to reverse some recent T20 struggles; their white-ball form has been patchy, including a series loss to India late last year. Key players such as Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada will be central as South Africa seek early confidence and match rhythm in home conditions.
Meanwhile the West Indies arrive with their own ambitions after mixed results in recent T20Is, including a series defeat to Afghanistan. With experienced campaigners like Shai Hope, Brandon King, Jason Holder and Sherfane Rutherford available, the Caribbean side will aim to assert themselves early and head back up the rankings before the World Cup.
West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026: Full Schedule
First T20I: 27 January 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Second T20I: 29 January 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Third T20I: 31 January 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026: Squads
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram(c), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where is the West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026 being played?
The West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026 T20I matches will be played in three different venues. The first T20I will be played at the Boland Park, Paarl while the second T20I will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The third and final match will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Where to watch the West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026 live online in India?
The West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
Where to watch the West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026 live broadcast in India?
The West Indies Tour Of South Africa 2026 can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.