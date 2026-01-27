South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Leads New-Look SA Side In Crucial Pre-World Cup Fixture

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: South Africa face West Indies in the 1st T20I at Paarl, both sides seeking momentum and confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I
Aiden Markram bats during the West Indies vs South Africa Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
South Africa and West Indies are set to kick off their three-match T20I series with an intriguing 1st T20I at Boland Park in Paarl on January 27, offering both sides a final competitive tune-up before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins in early February. South Africa will look to leverage home conditions and fine-tune combinations after a mixed lead-up that included a recent series loss to India and some squad adjustments, while West Indies arrive with renewed confidence following a win in their last limited-overs outing despite earlier setbacks in New Zealand and the UAE.
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Squads

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram(c), Jason Smith, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Eathan Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Weather and Pitch Report

A slow pitch, 31 degrees Celsius and no rain in Paarl on Tuesday. Swing, 29 degrees and an afternoon thunderstorm in Centurion on Thursday. Bounce, 30 degrees but no rain in Johannesburg on Saturday.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the first T20I match of West Indies' tour of South Africa. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

