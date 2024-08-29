West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has announced his retirement from international cricket, calling time on a 12-year career. (More Cricket News)
The 36-year-old featured in 59 Tests, 25 ODIs, and two T20Is, and picked up 202 wickets.
"During the past 12 years. I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies. Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket,” Gabriel wrote on his Instagram.
The pacer’s major contribution for the national side came in the longest format of the game. Gabriel made his debut at the iconic Lord’s, back in 2012.