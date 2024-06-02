USA Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup: ICC T20 World Cup: Aaron Jones' Heroics Inspired By Showing Team's Capabilities To World Cricket

Aaron Jones etched his name into T20 World Cup folklore with a match-winning blitz on Sunday, but hopes his impact leaves a legacy off the field for United States cricket. (More Cricket News)
Jones crashed 94 off just 40 balls, combining in a 131-run third-wicket partnership with Andries Gous, as the USA started their World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Canada.
The Dallas crowd were treated to a spectacle as the domination by Jones and Gous came at 14.29 runs per over, the highest run-rate of any century partnership in the tournament's history.
With hosts USA making their first-ever appearance at this global competition, Jones wants his scintillating performance to inspire the next generation of his country's cricketers.
He said after his heroics: "I wanted especially [to win] because America is not really a 'cricketing country', I wanted to win for our fans…and really show the world that the USA has great cricketers here."
As for his own performance, Jones crashed 10 sixes in a dominant chase as the USA cruised to a 195 target with some 14 balls to spare.
Only Chris Gayle, with 11 against England in 2016 at Wankhede, has ever cleared the ropes more times in a single World Cup innings.
"Sometimes when you play an innings like this, you go home, you sleep, and then you wake up and go 'woah, I don't even know how I batted like that'," Jones added.
"It's happened to me two or three times in the past and I think tomorrow is going to be like that as well."
Teetering on the brink at 42-2 in the second innings, Jones and Gous – the latter bludgeoning 65 off 46 balls – stepped up to power the USA to an unlikely victory.
"To be honest with you, from a young age, I've always been put in positions where I needed to be the man," he continued.
"To save the team and to help the team win. I think it brings out the best in me."
The USA face a tougher test when they meet Pakistan on Thursday, aiming to make it two wins from as many games in the limited-overs tournament.