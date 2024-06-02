Cricket

USA Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup: ICC T20 World Cup: Aaron Jones' Heroics Inspired By Showing Team's Capabilities To World Cricket

Jones crashed 94 off just 40 balls, combining in a 131-run third-wicket partnership with Andries Gous, as the USA started their World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Canada

Aaron Jones blasted an unbeaten 94 to start the T20 World Cup on Sunday
info_icon

Aaron Jones etched his name into T20 World Cup folklore with a match-winning blitz on Sunday, but hopes his impact leaves a legacy off the field for United States cricket. (More Cricket News)

Jones crashed 94 off just 40 balls, combining in a 131-run third-wicket partnership with Andries Gous, as the USA started their World Cup campaign with a seven-wicket win over Canada.

The Dallas crowd were treated to a spectacle as the domination by Jones and Gous came at 14.29 runs per over, the highest run-rate of any century partnership in the tournament's history.

With hosts USA making their first-ever appearance at this global competition, Jones wants his scintillating performance to inspire the next generation of his country's cricketers.

He said after his heroics: "I wanted especially [to win] because America is not really a 'cricketing country', I wanted to win for our fans…and really show the world that the USA has great cricketers here."

Aaron Jones hits a six during his match-winning 94-run knock for USA against Canada at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Texas on Sunday (June 2). - Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six

BY Bhuvan Gupta

As for his own performance, Jones crashed 10 sixes in a dominant chase as the USA cruised to a 195 target with some 14 balls to spare.

Only Chris Gayle, with 11 against England in 2016 at Wankhede, has ever cleared the ropes more times in a single World Cup innings.

"Sometimes when you play an innings like this, you go home, you sleep, and then you wake up and go 'woah, I don't even know how I batted like that'," Jones added.

"It's happened to me two or three times in the past and I think tomorrow is going to be like that as well."

Teetering on the brink at 42-2 in the second innings, Jones and Gous – the latter bludgeoning 65 off 46 balls – stepped up to power the USA to an unlikely victory.

"To be honest with you, from a young age, I've always been put in positions where I needed to be the man," he continued.

"To save the team and to help the team win. I think it brings out the best in me."

The USA face a tougher test when they meet Pakistan on Thursday, aiming to make it two wins from as many games in the limited-overs tournament.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Roston Chase Shines As Hosts Survive Guyana Scare
  5. Atalanta 2-3 Fiorentina, Serie A: Giorgio Scalvini Goes Off Injured As La Dea Miss Chance To Finish Third
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six