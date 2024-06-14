The United States of America, one win away from confirming their spot in the Super 8 are now taking on Ireland in their last group fixture on June 14, Friday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
From Group A India has advanced to the next level in the marquee event. United States are expected to be next, as they are the favourites in the upcoming match against Ireland. With 4 points from three matches, Monank Patel's side reside in the second place, and need only one more win to get the ticket to Super 8. However, if the hosts lose the match, the tides may turn in favour of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, there's a challenging journey ahead for Ireland. They need to win today's match and also their next match against Pakistan to earn 4 points by huge margins. With equal points to the USA, but a better NNR the Paul Stirling's team can qualify for Super 8.
Who will win in the Unites States Vs Ireland, match 30 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
USA vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squads
United States:
Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
Ireland:
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.
USA vs Ireland Probable Playing XIs
USA Playing XIs: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan
Ireland Playing XIs: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young
USA vs Ireland Head To Head
Matches Played - 2
USA Won - 1
Ireland Won - 1
No Result - 0
USA vs Ireland Weather Report
The weather conditions in Florida is not good as a 'state of emergency' has been declared in the state for this week. Streets in Lauderhill are flooded and weather forecast reports indicate an 80 percent chance of heavy rainfall, with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. With further flood warnings, today's match is predicted to be washed out.
USA vs Ireland Pitch Report
The pitch of the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground will come into action for the secon time in the tournament after the Nepal vs Sri Lanka game was washed out without a ball being bowled. The the condtions of the pitch are not constant, it slows down as the match pregress, so it stands in favour of the teams batting first. The team winning the toss opts to bat first in such conditions as the new ball goes well for batting.
USA vs Ireland Prediction
The United States of America are in their form. They have beaten two teams - Canada and Pakistan, the only loss was handed by India. So in today's match the favourites are USA as Ireland currently are placed at the bottom in the group A standings with 0 points from 2 matches and their moale is down.