United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s, Group 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

The stage is set for a fiery clash as debutants USA take on cricketing giants South Africa to kick off the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 19th. Here's all you need to know about the United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8, Group 2 Live Streaming

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar, left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
info_icon

Riding high after smashing the group stage, debutants United States will face their first big test in the Super 8 stage when they clash with cricketing giants South Africa on Wednesday, June 19 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, in match 41, marking the official start of the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup 2024. (Full Coverage|Cricket News)

The Proteas ride a wave of confidence into the Super 8s, despite some close calls in their final Group D matches. Aware of their batting inconsistencies, they'll be determined to start strong, setting a dominant tone whether they bat first or chase. With England and West Indies as group rivals, a victory against USA is crucial to kick off their knockout stage on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Defying expectations, USA have enjoyed a positive and tightly contested journey so far. They stunned Pakistan in a Super Over (Group A) before bad weather prevented a final group match against Ireland. Now, brimming with confidence, they face a big shark South Africa in the Super 8s.

India's Rishabh Pant and Surya Kumar Yadav in action during one of the T20 World Cup 2024 matches. - (AP Photo / Adam Hunger)
ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here's all you need to know about the United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8, Group 2 Live Streaming:

When to watch United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8, Group 2 match?

The United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8, Group 2 match will be played on Wednesday, June 19 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua at 8:00PM IST.

Where to watch United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8, Group 2 match?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

The Super 8 fixtures will be telecast on Nagorik TV in Bangladesh.

For global telecast details, click here.

Squads

USA: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

