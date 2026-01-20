Namibia Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: USA-W Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

United States of America will face Namibia in match 8 of the ICC Women's T20 Qualifiers 2026, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on January 20. Photo: X/ICC

United States of America will face Namibia in match 8 of the ICC Women's T20 Qualifiers 2026, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on January 20. Photo: X/ICC