Namibia Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: USA-W Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

The match will be streamed live on Fancode app and website in India
The United States of America will face Namibia in match 8 of the ICC Women's T20 Qualifiers 2026, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Nepal on January 20, 2026.
USA lost their first match to Bangladesh by 22 runs, meanwhile Namibia will be starting their World Cup qualifiers campaign today. It's a do-or-die match for the States and their future qualifications lies heavily on the result of today's fixture.
Namibia Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Toss Update
The United States of America have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia.
Namibia Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Playing XIs
United States of America Women: Disha Dhingra, Chetna Pagydyala, Ella Claridge(w), Isani Vaghela, Aditiba Chudasama(c), Pooja Ganesh, Ritu Priya Singh, Taranum Chopra, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi, Tara Norris
Namibia Women: Sune Wittmann(c), Kayleen Green, Yasmeen Khan, Merczerly Gorases(w), Wilka Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Mekelaye Mwatile, Arrasta Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Eveleen Kejarukua, Saima Tuhadeleni
Namibia Vs USA, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Streaming Info
The matches of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2026 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. Meanwhile, in Nepal, the matches can be streamed on the ICC.tv as well as Kantipur Max.