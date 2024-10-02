United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs USA Match On TV And Online

United Arab Emirates take on United States in the fourth match of the ongoing Namibia T20I Tri-Series at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, October 2. (More Cricket News)
United States come into the contest after beating Namibia by 13 runs, and will want to continue riding the winning momentum in their next contest.
UAE, on the other hand, lost to United States in their previous game by 15 runs, and will want to turn things around in their favour.
UAE Vs USA, T20I Tri-Series Squads
United States: Smit Patel, Andries Gous, Monank Patel (wk/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale.
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah (wk), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Bhatia.
United Arab Emirates Vs United States: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 4 be played?
The United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 4 will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek (Namibia) on Wednesday, October 2 at 5:30pm IST. |
Where will the United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 4 be telecast and live streamed?
The United Arab Emirates vs United States, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 match 4 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.