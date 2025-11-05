Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: UAE Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal face UAE in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 clash in Dubai, with both teams desperate for points after inconsistent performances and recent batting struggles

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: UAE Bowling First
Nepal players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two fixture against USA on November 1, 2025. | Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal take on UAE in 91st match of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

  • UAE won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • UAE are at the bottom of the points table with only 8 points

Match 91 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will see Nepal take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today in Dubai, with both teams desperate for points to climb up the standings.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, enter the fixture after a tough run of losses that has pushed them toward the lower end of the table. Their recent defeat to USA still stings, especially after the batters' great effort went in vain due to inconsistent bowling and dropped chances in the field.

For UAE, this encounter is equally crucial as they sit bottom of the League 2 table with only a handful of wins so far. The hosts will bank on Aryansh Sharma’s recent form. However, their embarrassing outing against USA where they were bundled out for just 49 runs is something they will be eager to put behind them.

Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Update!

UAE won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu(c), Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Shahdad, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Zahid Ali, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Related Content
Related Content

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra (c), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Early Blow For NEP As Kushal Bhurtel Falls For 2

  2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  4. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  5. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  2. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  3. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  4. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  5. UNEP Warns World Still ‘Off Track’ as Global Warming Set to Hit 2.5°C This Century

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release