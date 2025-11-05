Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: UAE Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Nepal take on UAE in 91st match of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2
UAE won the toss and elected to bowl first
UAE are at the bottom of the points table with only 8 points
Match 91 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will see Nepal take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today in Dubai, with both teams desperate for points to climb up the standings.
Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, enter the fixture after a tough run of losses that has pushed them toward the lower end of the table. Their recent defeat to USA still stings, especially after the batters' great effort went in vain due to inconsistent bowling and dropped chances in the field.
For UAE, this encounter is equally crucial as they sit bottom of the League 2 table with only a handful of wins so far. The hosts will bank on Aryansh Sharma’s recent form. However, their embarrassing outing against USA where they were bundled out for just 49 runs is something they will be eager to put behind them.
Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Toss Update!
Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu(c), Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Shahdad, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Zahid Ali, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Nepal Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Squads
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra (c), Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Simranjeet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Irfan