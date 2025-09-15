UAE Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Must-Win Group A Clash As Both Teams Fight To Stay Alive In Tournament

UAE and Oman meet in Abu Dhabi in a must-win Group A clash
Both sides are winless, after heavy defeats to India and Pakistan
India lead Group A unbeaten, Pakistan with one win and one loss
Loser faces elimination, winner keeps slim Super Four qualification hopes alive
UAE will be facing Oman in match 7 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The contest will take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. Both teams have lost their first match of the tournament. UAE were defeated by India while Oman were handed a loss by Pakistan.
This match is essentially do-or-die for both sides, as a win is needed to stay alive in the tournament and hold slim hopes of moving into the Super Four stage. It would be interesting to see who will get their first win of the tournament.
UAE's Magnificent Journey To The Asia Cup 2025
Coach Lalchand Rajput, who had coached India to the T20 World Cup truimph in 2007, admitted his UAE side had never encountered such quality of bowling and looked overawed by India’s star-studded line-up. Against Oman, however, the hosts will find themselves on a more level playing field.
UAE qualified for the tournament by winning the ACC Men's Premier Cup last and came into the event following a triseries against Pakistan and Afghanistan. They have showed flashes of brilliance but never could sustain it over the entire match and it will be about holding on to the advantageous positions.
Captain Muhammad Waseem, along with Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan and left-arm spinner Haider Ali will be key as the team seeks its first points.
UAE and Oman have clashed against each other 8 times and both teams have won 4 times each. However, in the last 5 matches, UAE have won three times. Their last meeting was during the Gulf Twenty20 Tournament in December 2024 where the UAE side by 24 runs.
Oman's Skipper Jatinder Singh Is Proud Of His Team
For Oman, Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem impressed with three wickets apiece against Pakistan, while Hammad Mirza was the lone bright spot with the bat. The debutants, many of whom juggle cricket with day jobs, will be eager to make a mark.
Skipper Jatinder Singh praised his side’s bowling and fielding effort and vowed to “play positive cricket” against UAE. "Really proud of the boys - the way they bowled and fielded. Our team is a lot better than what we performed today, and confident that we can do a lot better," Singh had said.
UAE Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Simranjeet Singh, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf
