UAE leads OMA, winning 5 of the 9 matches
Google’s win predictor gives UAE edge over OMA
The winner of this fixture sees winner stay alive in Asia Cup 2025
The United Arab Emirates face-off fellow Middle-East opposition, Oman in Match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. The Muhammad Waseem-led side have started the tournament poorly, losing to India by nine wickets in their opening game.
The hosts were bowled out for 57 runs as India chased down the target in 4.3 overs to open their tally in the points table.
On the other hand, Oman too were on the receiving end with Pakistan dismissing them for 67 runs as Jatinder Singh-led side seek comeback against UAE in this Asia Cup 2025 fixture.
UAE vs OMN Head to Head
|Matches Played
|9
|Won By United Arab Emirates
|5
|Won By Oman
|4
|Tied
|0
|First-Ever Fixture
|22-Nov-15
|Most-Recent Fixture
|15-Dec-24
UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Match Prediction
As per Google, the United Arab Emirates have 62% winning chance of Oman (38%) in their match at the Asia Cup 2025.