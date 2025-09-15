United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: UAE Vs OMA T20I H2H Record & Match Prediction

UAE Vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Oman vs Pakistan 4th Match
Pakistan vs Oman 4th Match Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UAE leads OMA, winning 5 of the 9 matches

  • Google’s win predictor gives UAE edge over OMA

  • The winner of this fixture sees winner stay alive in Asia Cup 2025

The United Arab Emirates face-off fellow Middle-East opposition, Oman in Match 7 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 15. The Muhammad Waseem-led side have started the tournament poorly, losing to India by nine wickets in their opening game.

The hosts were bowled out for 57 runs as India chased down the target in 4.3 overs to open their tally in the points table.

On the other hand, Oman too were on the receiving end with Pakistan dismissing them for 67 runs as Jatinder Singh-led side seek comeback against UAE in this Asia Cup 2025 fixture.

UAE vs OMN Head to Head

Matches Played 9
Won By United Arab Emirates 5
Won By Oman 4
Tied 0
First-Ever Fixture 22-Nov-15
Most-Recent Fixture 15-Dec-24

UAE vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Match Prediction

As per Google, the United Arab Emirates have 62% winning chance of Oman (38%) in their match at the Asia Cup 2025.

Published At:
