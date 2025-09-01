UAE Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: When, Where To Watch

Afghanistan and the UAE will be eyeing their first points in the ongoing T20 tri-series as they square off in Sharjah on Monday. Both teams endured tough starts against Pakistan, with Afghanistan falling short in a spirited chase and the UAE struggling to put up resistance against the tournament favorites. With only a few games left before the final, this clash becomes crucial for both sides to revive their campaign and stay in contention.
The last time these two teams met in T20Is was in 2024, when Afghanistan secured a four-wicket win, thanks to their bowling attack holding firm under pressure. Rashid Khan’s leadership and the firepower of batters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz could again tilt the balance in Afghanistan’s favor. For the UAE, captain Muhammad Waseem will need to lead from the front with the bat, while their young bowling unit must adapt quickly to Sharjah’s conditions if they are to cause an upset.
Full Squads:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Ethan DSouza, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq
UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 - Live Streaming Details
When and where the UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 will be played?
The UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Monday, 01 September 2025. The action will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 in India?
he tri-series 2025 match between UAE and Afghanistan will not be televised live in India.. However, the contest will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.