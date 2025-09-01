UAE Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: When, Where To Watch

The last time these two teams met in T20Is was in 2024, when Afghanistan secured a four-wicket win, thanks to their bowling attack holding firm under pressure. Rashid Khan’s leadership and the firepower of batters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz could again tilt the balance in Afghanistan’s favor. For the UAE, captain Muhammad Waseem will need to lead from the front with the bat, while their young bowling unit must adapt quickly to Sharjah’s conditions if they are to cause an upset.