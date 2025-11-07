Afghanistan Tour Of Qatar 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Squads, Venues - All You Need To Know

AFG take on QAT in a three-match T20I series
Qatar will play a first-ever bilateral series against a full-Test playing country
AFG will be led by Rashid Khan
Afghanistan and Qatar will face each other in a significant three-match T20I series from November 8 in Qatar. It is a landmark feat as it marks Qatar’s first bilateral series against a full-test playing nation.
In recent years, Afghanistan have been one of the most improved international sides who rose to prominence with their inspirational performance in ICC events especially in the T20 format. On the other hand, Qatar are one of the budding associated nations that are yet to make their mark in international cricket, and this series provides them with one of the opportunities to do so.
There is a significant gulf between both the nations when it comes to ICC events and player to player match-ups. However, given the dynamic nature of the T20 format and the advantage of playing at their home conditions, Qatar have something to hold on to against their strong Afghan counterparts.
Qatar are currently ranked at 29 in the ICC T20I standings with 113 points whereas Afghanistan are among the top 10 T20I teams. Afghanistan are a strong T20 team and can beat any team on their given day, which is why this series could prove to be a significant learning curve for Qatar and could propel their international T20 journey at the world stage.
Afghanistan Tour Of Qatar 2025: Schedule
|Afghanistan tour to Qatar 2026: Full schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Qatar vs Afghanistan: 1st ODI
|8-Nov
|8:00 PM
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium
|Qatar vs Afghanistan: 2nd ODI
|9-Nov
|8:00 PM
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium
|Qatar vs Afghanistan: 3rd ODI
|11-Nov
|8:00 PM
|West End Park International Cricket Stadium
Afghanistan Tour Of Qatar 2025: Squads
Qatar Squad: Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Tanveer, Zubair Ali, Daniel Archer, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Muhammad Asim, Shariq Munir, Imal Liyanage (WK), Saqlain Arshad (WK), Shahzaib Jamil (WK), Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed
Afghanistan Squad: Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan (Captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.
Afghanistan Tour Of Qatar 2025: Streaming Info
The first T20I match of the series between Afghanistan and Qatar will be played in West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar on November 8, 8:00 PM IST. However, there has been no official confirmation of the live telecast of the match in India. Stay tuned for any updates on it.