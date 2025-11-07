Afghanistan Tour Of Qatar 2025 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Squads, Venues - All You Need To Know

Afghanistan is set to play a landmark three-match T20I against Qatar at their home venue. Check out the full details of the fixture, squads, and streaming details of this historic tour

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Qatar vs Samoa Toss Update, T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: QAT Opt To Bowl
Qatar cricket team. Photo: X | Qatar Cricket Association
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AFG take on QAT in a three-match T20I series

  • Qatar will play a first-ever bilateral series against a full-Test playing country

  • AFG will be led by Rashid Khan

Afghanistan and Qatar will face each other in a significant three-match T20I series from November 8 in Qatar. It is a landmark feat as it marks Qatar’s first bilateral series against a full-test playing nation.

In recent years, Afghanistan have been one of the most improved international sides who rose to prominence with their inspirational performance in ICC events especially in the T20 format. On the other hand, Qatar are one of the budding associated nations that are yet to make their mark in international cricket, and this series provides them with one of the opportunities to do so.

There is a significant gulf between both the nations when it comes to ICC events and player to player match-ups. However, given the dynamic nature of the T20 format and the advantage of playing at their home conditions, Qatar have something to hold on to against their strong Afghan counterparts.

Qatar are currently ranked at 29 in the ICC T20I standings with 113 points whereas Afghanistan are among the top 10 T20I teams. Afghanistan are a strong T20 team and can beat any team on their given day, which is why this series could prove to be a significant learning curve for Qatar and could propel their international T20 journey at the world stage.

Related Content
Related Content

Afghanistan Tour Of Qatar 2025: Schedule

Afghanistan tour to Qatar 2026: Full schedule
MatchDateTime (IST)Venue
Qatar vs Afghanistan: 1st ODI8-Nov8:00 PMWest End Park International Cricket Stadium
Qatar vs Afghanistan: 2nd ODI9-Nov8:00 PMWest End Park International Cricket Stadium
Qatar vs Afghanistan: 3rd ODI11-Nov8:00 PMWest End Park International Cricket Stadium

Afghanistan Tour Of Qatar 2025: Squads

Qatar Squad: Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Tanveer, Zubair Ali, Daniel Archer, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Muhammad Asim, Shariq Munir, Imal Liyanage (WK), Saqlain Arshad (WK), Shahzaib Jamil (WK), Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed

Afghanistan Squad: Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan (Captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.

Afghanistan Tour Of Qatar 2025: Streaming Info

The first T20I match of the series between Afghanistan and Qatar will be played in West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar on November 8, 8:00 PM IST. However, there has been no official confirmation of the live telecast of the match in India. Stay tuned for any updates on it.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Supreme Court Issues Notice To Mohammad Shami Over Wife’s Plea For Increased Maintenance

  2. Mohsin Naqvi To Attend ICC Meeting In Dubai As BCCI Seeks Asia Cup Trophy Resolution – Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Uthappa Stars As IND Edge PAK By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Clash

  4. Maharashtra Govt Felicitates Mandhana, Rodrigues, Yadav For ICC Women’s World Cup Heroics

  5. Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  2. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  3. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  4. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  5. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

  2. Gujarat HC Grants Six-Month Bail To Self-Styled Godman Asaram In Rape Case

  3. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

  4. Goa Collectors Empowered To Invoke National Security Act For Three Months

  5. Why Do Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim Of Having Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

Entertainment News

  1. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  2. Pakistan, Afghan Taliban Resume Peace Talks In Istanbul

  3. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

  4. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  5. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Phase One: Cash Transfers, Women Drive Highest Ever Turnout of 64.66%

  2. The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari Is A Wanted Criminal; Tackles Jaideep Ahlawat's Rukma

  3. ED Arrests Third Person In Reliance Power’s ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Case

  4. Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri

  5. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Review | Existential, Unnerving And Still Sharply Surreal

  6. Supreme Court Says Air India Pilot Not To Blame In Ahmedabad Crash

  7. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived

  8. Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Expels 14 Supporters of Sengottaiyan for Anti-Party Activities