Tim Paine, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh To Feature For Australia Champions In WCL

In a significant development in franchise cricket league, Puneet Singh, owner of Punjab De Sher in the Celebrity Cricket League, has taken over the Australia Champions team in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). (More Cricket News)
Under Singh's leadership, the Australia Champions team is expected to make a strong impact in the upcoming season. The team boasts legendary players like left-hand batter Shaun Marsh, pacer Brett Lee, wicket-keeper Tim Paine, and pace bowling all-rounder Ben Cutting.
All these players have served Australian international cricket team for years.
The WCL, a premier cricket league authorized by the England and Wales Cricket Board and co-owned by Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn, will have its matches at the renowned Edgbaston ground in Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
Expressing his enthusiasm for cricket, new owner Puneet Singh stated, "Sports has always been my greatest passion, leading me to own Punjab De Sher in CCL. Joining WCL and owning the Australia Champions team is an exciting opportunity for me."
He also hailed the concept of the league and said England as the venue was an excellent choice.
"The concept of WCL is excellent, England as the venue is fantastic, our team is exceptionally strong, and our enthusiasm for cricket knows no bounds.
Welcoming Singh to the WCL family, co-owner and filmstar Ajay Devgn remarked, "I welcome Puneet to the WCL family. His interest in sports shines through with ownership of another cricket team, this time in WCL. Best wishes to you, Puneet."
Founder and owner of WCL, Mr. Harshit Tomar, expressed his delight at Puneet Singh's involvement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Puneet Singh to the World Championship of Legends. His experience owning a team in a league before will be a valuable addition to WCL."
"We look forward to witnessing the Australia Champions team's performance under his leadership."