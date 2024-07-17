Thailand At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Thailand women's cricket team will be led by a 20-year-old Thipatcha Putthawong as one of the emerging teams look to make their mark at the upcoming ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
Thailand had a memorable outing in the previous edition when they beat Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup and made it to the semi-finals for the first time. The Thailand cricket team have a new coach at the helm as well, with Nitish Salekar replacing Harshal Pathak.
Their key player will be Chainda Sutthiruang and will hope their youthful squad could stamp their authority and repeat the 2022 performance.
Thailand are pooled in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Malaysia and hosts, Sri Lanka.
Thailand squad
Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Nannapat Kocharoenkai (wk), Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannapat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi
Thailand Group Stage Fixtures
July 20 (Saturday): Malaysia v Thailand - 2:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 22 (Monday): Bangladesh v Thailand - 7:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 24 (Wednesday): Sri Lanka vs Thailand - 7:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
Live Streaming And Broadcast
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.