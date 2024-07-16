Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: India, Bangladesh Land In Sri Lanka - Check Schedule, Telecast Details

The Indian and Bangladeshi women's cricket teams arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday ahead of the Asia Cup T20, which kicks off in Dambulla on July 19. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) welcomed the Indian and Bangladeshi women's teams to the island, sharing upbeat arrival photos of the players on social media.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India open their campaign with a Group A clash against bitter rivals Pakistan at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on July 19. The group also has Nepal and the United Arab Emirates.
Defending champions India should easily win the group and make the semis, where they are most likely to face Bangladesh, the only other side to have won the tournament.
Bangladesh, led by wicketkeeper-batter Nigar Sultana, face hosts Sri Lanka on July 20 before taking on minnows Thailand and Malaysia on July 22 and July 24, respectively.
In the final of the 2018 edition, held in Malaysia, Bangladesh stunned six-time defending champions India by three wickets. India, however, reclaimed the title soon enough, beating Sri Lanka in the 2022 edition in Bangladesh.
The Format
Eight teams are divided into two groups of four with the group winners and runners-up qualifying for the semi-finals. All the matches will be played at Dambula.
The Asian Cricket Council launched the Women's Asia in 2024 as a One-Day International competition, it has been played in the shorter T20 International format since the fifth edition in 2012.
SLC delighted cricket fans on Tuesday with the announcement of free entry for all matches of the tournament.
Eight teams, namely, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates will battle for the Asian crown at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
Schedule Details: Women's Asia Cup 2024
Group Stages: July 19th - July 24th
Semi-Final 1: July 26th
Semi-Final 2: July 26th
Final: July 28
Bangladesh Women's Fixtures
July 20: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
July 22: Bangladesh vs Thailand women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
July 24: Bangladesh vs Malaysia women at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla
India Women's Fixtures
July 19: India vs Pakistan - 7:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 21: India vs UAE - 2:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
July 23: India vs Nepal - 7:00pm IST at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka
Live Streaming And Broadcast Details
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.