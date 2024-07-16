Cricket

Women's Asia Cup 2024: Three Kerala-Origin Sisters Named In UAE Squad

Rishitha, Rinitha and Rithika grew up in the same household and will don United Arab Emirates colours together for the first time at Women's Asia Cup 2024. The trio switched from badminton to cricket during the pandemic and has also represented the UAE basketball team

UAE-women-cricket-team-heads-to-Dambulla-for-women-asia-cup-2024-uae-cricket-official-twitter-photo
The United Arab Emirates women's cricket team departs for Dambulla for the upcoming Asia Cup 2024. Photo: X/UAE Cricket Official
info_icon

The United Arab Emirates women's cricket squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2024 has a unique Indian connection. Three Kerala-origin sisters - Rishitha Rajith, Rinitha Rajith and Rithika Rajith - have been named in UAE's 15-member team and could create history by playing together. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Rishitha, Rinitha and Rithika grew up together in the same household and will don UAE colours at the continental tournament, which begins on July 19 in Dambulla. The trio has been part of UAE cricket for the last three years, but never featured in the international team together before.

The sisters originally hail from the Wayanad district of Kerala. They shifted their focus from badminton to cricket post the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, they have also represented the UAE basketball team earlier.

Their father Rajith is a former cricketer himself and has played for the Wayanad district team in the 1980s.

The eldest sister Rithika, 23, is a working professional while the 18-year-old Rinitha and 17-year-old Rishitha are both students. All three of them are all-rounders who bowl right-arm medium pace.

India Women's Smriti Mandhana in action during the 1st T20 match against South Africa Women. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Five Players To Watch Out For In The Tournament

BY Tejas Rane

UAE, led by batting all-rounder Esha Oza, will kickstart their campaign with the tournament opener against Nepal on July 19. All matches of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

UAE Fixtures At Women's Asia Cup 2024

July 19: UAE vs Nepal

July 21: UAE vs India

July 23: UAE vs Pakistan

UAE Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2024

Esha Oza (captain), Samaira Dharnidharka, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Khushi Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Emily Thomas, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Pip Hardik Pandya In T20I Captaincy Race - Report
  2. Mumbai Cricket Association Election: Ajinkya Naik Bats For Indoor Academy With Turf Pitches
  3. Seattle Orcas Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Women's Asia Cup 2024: Three Kerala-Origin Sisters Named In UAE Squad
  5. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
  2. Sports Minister Mandaviya Has Assured Government Support Within Policy, Says AIFF
  3. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: 'I've Dreamed Of This Day Since I Was A Kid'
  4. UEFA's Euro 2024 Team Of The Tournament: Rodri, Yamal Among Six Spain Players Named
  5. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: European Champions Chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' At Victory Parade
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  2. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  3. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  4. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  5. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Dark Earth: Coal Mining and Tribal Lives of Jharkhand
  2. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  3. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
  4. Calcutta HC Restrains CM Mamata Banerjee And 3 Others From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Governor
  5. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal Aide Vibhav Kumar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  4. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  5. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
World News
  1. Bangladesh: 5 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
  2. Kenya Protest: Police Use Tear Gas To Disrupt Agitation Seeking President's Resignation
  3. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  4. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  5. Germany: Former Rolls-Royce Design Head Ian Cameron Stabbed To Death At Residence In Bavaria
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest