The United Arab Emirates women's cricket squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2024 has a unique Indian connection. Three Kerala-origin sisters - Rishitha Rajith, Rinitha Rajith and Rithika Rajith - have been named in UAE's 15-member team and could create history by playing together. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Rishitha, Rinitha and Rithika grew up together in the same household and will don UAE colours at the continental tournament, which begins on July 19 in Dambulla. The trio has been part of UAE cricket for the last three years, but never featured in the international team together before.
The sisters originally hail from the Wayanad district of Kerala. They shifted their focus from badminton to cricket post the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, they have also represented the UAE basketball team earlier.
Their father Rajith is a former cricketer himself and has played for the Wayanad district team in the 1980s.
The eldest sister Rithika, 23, is a working professional while the 18-year-old Rinitha and 17-year-old Rishitha are both students. All three of them are all-rounders who bowl right-arm medium pace.
UAE, led by batting all-rounder Esha Oza, will kickstart their campaign with the tournament opener against Nepal on July 19. All matches of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
UAE Fixtures At Women's Asia Cup 2024
July 19: UAE vs Nepal
July 21: UAE vs India
July 23: UAE vs Pakistan
UAE Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2024
Esha Oza (captain), Samaira Dharnidharka, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Khushi Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Emily Thomas, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh.