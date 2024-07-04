Cricket

Team India Returns Home: Fans Brave Rain To Welcome T20 World Champions Outside Delhi Airport

India defeated South Africa in a thrilling final to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The team was supposed to return on Sunday but category 5 hurricane named Beryl derailed their plans

Fans outside Delhi airport to welcome Indian team. Photo: PTI
Early morning rain could not deter fans from flocking outside the airport to welcome the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team that reached New Delhi around 6:00 AM on Thursday, June 4, after being stranded in the Caribbean since their triumph last Saturday. (More Cricket News)

All of the island had to be shutdown from Sunday onwards due to the destructive hurricane. Since the airport was also shut down, the Indian team was stranded. Once the conditions improved, BCCI arranged a chartered flight for the players, their families, support staff and Indian mediapersons to come home.

Indian players celebrate with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024 - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
India End Decade-Long Trophy Drought With T20 World Cup Triumph As Proteas ICC Misery Continues

BY Gaurav Thakur

After a slight delay, the flight left Barbados on Wednesday, June 3, noon and reached New Delhi Thursday, June 4 early morning.

It was raining in the Delhi-NCR early morning, but still hundreds of supporters gathered outside the airport to welcome the champion side. The fans braved the inclement weather and displayed placards congratulating their favourites. Fans also waved the national flag as the Indian players received a warm welcome amid cool monsoon weather in the capital.

"We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup," a fan, who claimed to have been waiting since 4:30 AM in the morning told PTI, referring to India's last World Cup triumph which came back in 2011.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy after India beat South Africa in the final, in Barbados on Saturday (June 29). - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
India Win T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And The Art Of Saying Goodbye

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Some fans even claimed they were waiting outside the airport since last night.

"We have been here since last night. It was very important for us to win this World Cup after losing the ODI World Cup last year," a group of fans told PTI.

Another fan who had made sketches of skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli told ANI that he was waiting outside the airport since 4:30 AM.

Rohit raised the coveted trophy for the fans to catch a glimpse before boarding the bus. Kohli, on his part, gave a thumbs up to acknowledge the support.

Earlier, at the airport, the players trickled out in ones and twos after completing immigration formalities.

Tired but excited, they acknowledged the waiting fans by waving at them and flashing warm smiles.

Suryakumar, who took the sensational match-winning catch of David Miller in the final, was the most animated in responding to the cheering.

Pant, who returned to international cricket at the just-concluded event after a life-threatening car accident, saluted the gathered crowd, while pacer Mohammed Siraj blew flying kisses in their direction.

