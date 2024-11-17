Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Teams, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

It's time for T20 action in Indian domestic cricket! The 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) is all set to begin on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
The tournament will provide three weeks of thrills, with the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, December 15, 2024.
Superstar Sanju Samson, who recently dazzled with two centuries on India's tour of South Africa, might be one of the key players in the competition. Other prominent Indian cricketers like Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, and many more will also showcase their talents.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 consist of a total of 38 teams divided into five groups: A, B, C, D, and E.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Groups:
Group A:
Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram
Group B:
Baroda, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Saurashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura
Group C:
Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand
Group D:
Assam, Railways, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh
Group E:
Goa, Mumbai, Kerala, Services, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Andhra
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Schedule:
The matches will begin on November 23 and continue on November 25, 27, 29, as well as December 1, 3, and 5.
Pre-quarterfinals - December 9
Quarter-finals - December 11
Semi-finals - December 13
Final - December 15
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Squads:
Karnataka:
Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Manish Pandey (Vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (Wicketkeeper), Vysakh Vijaykumar, MacNeil H Noronha, Vasuki Koushik, Manoj Bhandage, Vidyadhar Patil, LR Chethan (Wicketkeeper), Shubhang Hegde, and L Manvanth Kumar.
Rest of the squads will be updated soon.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Live Streaming:
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.