SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Hyderabad For Match Number 10

Get the hourly weather forecast from Hyderabad for the Indian Premier League match number 10 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

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SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026
SRH will lock horns with LSG in match of IPL 2026 in Hyderabad. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 match number 10

  • After losing their IPL opener against RCB, SRH won their 2nd match against KKR

  • LSG suffered an embarrassing defeat against Delhi Capitals in their opener

The competition is intensifying in the 2026 Indian Premier League season as this weekend's first match-up brings a contest between 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rishabh Pant's under pressure Lucknow Super Giants.

The second match of the weekend's double header features the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru versus 5-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants had suffered a clinical 6-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium. LSG struggled to find momentum on a tricky red-soil surface at home.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a brisk 35, while Abdul Samad contributed a vital 36, but consistent wickets from Lungi Ngidi (3/27) and T. Natarajan (3/29) restricted them to a modest 141/10.

Defending a low total, Mohammed Shami provided an electrifying start on his franchise debut by dismissing KL Rahul for a golden duck on the very first ball.

However, an unbeaten 119-run partnership between Sameer Rizvi (70)* and Tristan Stubbs (39*) snatched the game away. Rizvi’s aggressive half-century ensured Delhi reached the target of 145/4 with 17 balls to spare, leaving LSG to regroup after their opening loss.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a dominant 65-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. The Orange Army posted a massive 226/8, fueled by an explosive opening stand between Travis Head (46) and Abhishek Sharma (48).

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Heinrich Klaasen anchored the middle order with 52, while Nitish Kumar Reddy provided a late cameo.

Defending the total, SRH's bowlers were clinical. Jaydev Unadkat led the pack with 3 wickets, while Reddy chipped in with 2/17. KKR was eventually bundled out for 161 in 16 overs, giving SRH their first points of the 2026 season after losing their opener against RCB.

SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Hyderabad's Hourly Weather Forecast

SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026
Hyderabad weather forecast Photo: Google Weather
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Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Travis Head, Sakib Hussain and Brydon Carse

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Naman Tiwari, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav and Arjun Tendulkar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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