SRH Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Clash In Hyderabad?

SRH will head into the match against DC on the back of two back-to-back wins against RR and CSK, while DC beat RCB at their home in their last match

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SRH Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026
SRH will lock horns with DC in match of IPL 2026 in Hyderabad. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SRH will face DC in match 31 of IPL 2026

  • According to Chat GPT, SRH have a 55% chance of winning the match

  • SRH have won their last two matches against RR and CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will cross paths with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday (April 21).

SRH are sitting at the fourth spot in the league with 6 points in six matches, while DC also have the same points in five matches and are just behind SRH at the 5th position.

Though both teams are in proximity to each other, their top-order approaches have been quite stark. While SRH have adopted a bang bang approach in the powerplay and have been quite successful at it, scoring at a run-rate of 11.65, DC are second-last in that list with a run-rate of just 9.28 at the start.

Also six hitting at the top is also an issue for the Capitals as their top three have managed to hit only 12 sixes in five matches, while SRH are dominated them at that front with 34 sixes from the top three in six matches.

However, it's the middle-order where DC can capitalise on the inexperienced SRH bowlers with the firepower of the South African duo of Tristan Stubbs and David Miller.

On the bowling front, Eshan Malinga has impressed with his reverse swing prowess for SRH, along with the freshly inducted Indian uncapped bowlers - Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain.

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Meanwhile, DC have a complete bowling attack with Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Sharma and T. Natarajan in the pace department, while the experienced Indian duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav head the spin front.

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Chat GPT, Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the match as slight favourites against the Delhi Capitals in match 31 of IPL 2026. While both teams are equally matched, SRH's top-order is in good form and is coming from a two-match winning streak, and the match is being played at their home venue, which gives them a slight advantage over DC.

On the other hand, DC also possess a strong bowling attack and can exploit SRH's middle-order problem to win the match.

SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (capt), Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora (wk), Liam Livingstone/Dilshan Madushanka, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Pravin Hinge,

Impact Player - Sakib Hussain.

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (capt), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair/Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar,

Impact Player - T Natarajan.

Q

Who will win today's match between SRH and DC in IPL 2026?

A

According to Chat GPT, SRH have a 55% chance of winning the match against DC

Q

Where will the match between SRH and DC take place?

A

The match between SRH and DC will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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