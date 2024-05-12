Star Sports Secures Asian Legends League Broadcast Rights Until 2026

Leading sports broadcaster Star Sports has bagged the television rights for the Asian Legends League for the next three seasons, spanning from 2024 to 2026. (More Cricket News)
The league, organised by World Sports Group, will feature five blockbuster franchise teams representing renowned nations such as Indian Royals, Pakistan Stars, Bangladesh Tigers, Lankan Lions, and Afghanistan Pathans. The tournament will run from May 27 to June 4, 2024.
Pakistan Stars will take on Afghanistan Pathans in the opening game of the tournament. The second fixture of the day will be played between Sri Lanka Lions and Bangladesh Tigers.
The League’s Commissioner, Chetan Sharma was over the moon with their Star Sports partnership and expected the league’s stature to rise and the viewing experience to go up a notch for the fans.
"We are delighted to partner with Star Sports, a pioneer in sports broadcasting, to bring the Asian Legends League to fans across the globe. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance the viewing experience and elevate the stature of the league," Sharma was quoted as saying in a release.
The WSG has also finalised key committees to sustain the quality of the league and it includes members such as Chetan Sharma, Parwinder Singh, Vijay Dahiya, and Harwinder Singh.
The schedule was also announced with the league running till May 31st, followed by the knockouts from June 1. The finals of the tournament will take place on June 4, 2024.
The cricketing fraternity will once again get to see the mother of all battles, India taking on Pakistan on May 29.