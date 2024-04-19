Cricket

World C'ship Of Legends: Edgbaston Buzzes As Afridi, Yuvraj Set To Take Field

IND vs PAK will the highlight match at the World Championship Of Legends series that sees a host of cricketing stars take the field at the prestigious Edgbaston Ground in England

File
IND Vs PAK: Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi will lock horns in India-Pakistan match at World C'ship of Legends. Photo: File
The World Championship of Legends has achieved an extraordinary milestone by surpassing worth 100K USD in ticket sales on its inaugural day, setting a new standard in the world of cricket. (More Cricket News)

Firstly, the championship has received the prestigious approval of a Test Playing Nation, notably the England Cricket Board, establishing the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham as its distinguished home.

This endorsement has not only added prestige but also credibility to the championship, setting it apart from others in its category.

One of the major highlights driving ticket sales is the highly anticipated clash between cricketing powerhouses India and Pakistan.

This legendary rivalry has captured the imagination of fans globally, promising an electrifying atmosphere and unparalleled competition on the field.

Furthermore, the championship boasts the largest pool of cricketers, including iconic names like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Shahid Afridi, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jacques Kallis, Darren Sammy, and many others.

The iconic Edgbaston ground. - AP
How World Championship Of Legends Will Change Legends Cricket Forever

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This star-studded lineup promises high-quality cricket and unforgettable performances on the field.

Adding to its appeal is the involvement of Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn, who co-owns the league. His association has not only heightened the league's visibility but also attracted fans from the entertainment world, contributing to the impressive ticket sales.

In conclusion, the World Championship of Legends' record-breaking ticket sales on its inaugural day can be attributed to its official approval, marquee match-ups, star-studded roster, and celebrity partnership. This championship is not just a cricket tournament; it's a global phenomenon that is redefining the way we experience and celebrate the game of cricket.

What is World Championship of Legends?

The World Championship of Legends is a premier cricket tournament that brings together the finest veteran cricketing talents from around the world. With its official approval, marquee match-ups, and star-studded roster, the championship promises to deliver exhilarating cricketing action and unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.

For more information you can visit wcl.edgbaston.com

