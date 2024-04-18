Cricket enthusiasts worldwide will be witnessing a groundbreaking shift in the legendary game of cricket through the World Championship of Legends. (More Cricket News)
The tournament that will feature some top names in world cricket, will look to reshape the cricketing landscape and here are some of the notable points for it.
Firstly, it stands out as the only league in its category approved by a Test Playing Nation. This validation brings a new level of prestige and authenticity to the championship.
Secondly, the matches are set to held at the iconic, Edgbaston. These hallowed cricketing grounds hold a rich history and add an aura of grandeur to the championship.
One of the distinctive features of this league is that players will proudly don their country's colours while competing. This patriotic display adds a layer of pride and passion to the matches, fostering a deeper connection with fans.
A highlight of the championship will be the India versus Pakistan clash. The Indo-Pak rivalry has been one of the most riveting cricket rivalry in world cricket and will be the highlight of this tourney.
This showdown not only ignites the competitive spirit but also captures the imagination of fans worldwide.
Moreover, the championship boasts an extensive pool of cricketers, including legends like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, and many others.
Cricketing legend Kevin Pietersen current player for England Champions at WCL, shares, "I can't wait to feel the energy of Edgbaston. It is truly one of the exciting atmospheres to be in, especially when you are playing for England at one of the prestigious venues of cricket. Edgbaston is known to have one of the most passionate crowds, and I am excited to be in action."
Cricketing icon Brett Lee, playing for Australia Champions, also added that, "I am beyond proud to be a part of World Championship of Legends. Putting on my country's colors back again and playing on one of the leading venues of world cricket, Edgbaston, is about representing the pride and passion of millions of fans while giving it my all on the field."
Sharing more on playing for Australia Champions, Brett Lee said that, “Playing for the World Championship of Legends is not just a privilege, it's a reminder of the honor and passion that fuels the game."
What sets this league apart is its inclusion of not just retired players but also those who are not currently signed with their respective cricket boards. This inclusion of free agents adds an element of unpredictability and toughness to the competition, making every match a must-watch spectacle.
Adding to the league's allure is Bollywood megastar Ajay Devgn, who has invested in the championship, further elevating its profile and appeal. This partnership has garnered significant interest, evident in the sale of tickets worth 125K USD on the very first day.