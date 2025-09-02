Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe: ZIM Recall Sean Williams And Brendan Taylor For T20I Series

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe: After suffering a 2-0 loss in the ODI series, including a five-wicket loss in the second match on Monday, Zimbabwe will attempt to bounce back in the shortest format. Captain Sikandar Raza remains in charge of the team despite the return of two seasoned players

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe: ZIM Recall Sean Williams And Brendan Taylor For T20I Series
Photo: X/ZimCricketv
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe announce a 16-member squad for the T2OIs series against Sri Lanka

  • Harare Sports Club will host all the matches, starting at 1:30 PM local time

  • Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams return to the squad

For their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe announced a 16-man roster on Monday.

The same location will host the final two games on Saturday and Sunday. All games will start at 1:30 p.m. local time.

Zimbabwe will try to recover in the shortest format following a 2-0 setback in the ODI series, which included a five-wicket loss in Monday's second match. With two seasoned players back, captain Sikandar Raza is still in charge of the team.

After a lengthy break from the format, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor has been called up, and veteran all-rounder Sean Williams, who last played in T20Is against Bangladesh in May 2024, returns.

Brendan Taylor called time on his international cricket career in 2021.
Brendan Taylor Returns To Test Cricket After 21 Years, Enters Elite List Of Longest Careers

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Brad Evans, a fast bowler, and Tadiwanashe Marumani, a top-order batsman, are both back in the team.

Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa, Tafadzwa Tsiga, and Newman Nyamhuri are among the players who will not play in the triangular T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand in July.

Prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, which will also be held in Harare later this month, Zimbabwe views this series as an essential step in establishing a stable core. Zimbabwe had a winless record in that event.

Zimbabwe Squad For T20Is Vs Sri Lanka

Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.

Published At:
