Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: Preview, Toss Update, Playing 11's - All You Need To Know

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Zimbabwe are hosting Sri Lanka for the second ODI of the two-match series. Check out when and where to watch ZIM v SL 2nd ODI live

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
zimbabwe vs sri lanka live streaming 2nd odi preview and toss update harare
Zimbabwe are hosting Sri Lanka for the second ODI of the two-match series that the visitors lead 1-0. Photo: X | Sri Lanka Cricket
  • Zimbabwe fell just 7 runs short in the 1st ODI despite fifties from Sean Williams, Ben Curran, and Sikandar Raza, as Dilshan Madushanka’s final-over hat-trick sealed victory for Sri Lanka.

  • Brendan Taylor’s return bolsters Zimbabwe’s experience, while skipper Craig Ervine eyes a series-levelling win; Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka under coach Sanath Jayasuriya, target a 2-0 clean sweep.

  • Harare Sports Club offers batting-friendly conditions with early movement for seamers; Sri Lanka lead Zimbabwe 50-12 in head-to-head ODIs.

Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club for the second and final ODI of the series on Sunday (August 31, 2025). Watch the ZIM vs SL cricket match today live.

In the tour opener, hosts Zimbabwe came heartbreakingly close, falling just seven runs short while chasing a 299-run target. Sean Williams, Ben Curran, and Sikandar Raza all hit fifties, but Dilshan Madushanka's final-over hat-trick sealed the win for the visiting Lions.

Zimbabwe, coached by Justin Sammons, will look to regroup and level the series. Brendan Taylor’s return adds experience to the dressing room, and captain Craig Ervine will hope his side can convert promise into result.

Sri Lanka, under the guidance of legendary batter Sanath Jayasuriya, will aim to close out the ODI leg with a 2-0 clean sweep. Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage were instrumental in the first ODI, and Pathum Nissanka's consistency with the bat against Zimbabwe remains a key factor.

The Harare pitch is traditionally batting-friendly, with seamers getting early movement. With the weather expected to be pleasant, both teams will be keen to make the most of the conditions.

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka ODI Head-To-Head Record

Historically, Sri Lanka have dominated the Chevrons in this format. Out of 65 ODIs, the Lions have won 50, while Zimbabwe have managed 12 victories. Away from home, Sri Lanka also lead 21-3 in the head-to-head record.

Sri Lanka's tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will also feature a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday (August 3), at the same venue.

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka ODI Squads

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Justin Sammons, Dion Ebrahim, Charl Langeveldt, and Stuart Matsikenyeri.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming

When and where will the Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI be held?

The Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, August 31. The match will begin at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

The second ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on FanCode. The match will not be televised live in India.

Published At:
