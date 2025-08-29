Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are up against each other on Friday, August 29 in the first of the two ODIs that the two teams are going to play at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe are being led by Sean Williams while Charith Asalanka is captaining the Sri Lankan side.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Toss Update
Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams has won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
Brendan Taylor has returned to the Zimbabwe side after a long hiatus since 2021. In the absence of regular captain Craig Ervine, who is out due to an injury, Sean Williams is leading the hosts.
Squads:
Zimbabwe Squad: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine(c), Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Johnathan Campbell, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ernest Masuku
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay
Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming
Where to watch the Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?
The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on FanCode. The match will not be televised live in India.