Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score: Brendan Taylor Returns As ZIM Bowl First

Outlook Sports Desk
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI which takes place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, August 29. Sri Lanka will try to test their players ahead of an important Asia Cup while Zimbabwe will aim for an upset after struggling against stronger opponents. Check out the scorecard and commentary for the SL vs ZIM 1st ODI below.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Toss Update

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams has won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Sri Lanka last played an ODI series against Bangladesh in early July this year. They won the series 2-1 with Asalanka playing a crucial role both as a captain and a batter.

Zimbabwe have played tougher opponents in recent times but their performance has been underwhelming. The return of Brendan Taylor into the side will be a big boost for Zimbabwe.

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine(c), Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Johnathan Campbell, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ernest Masuku

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming

Where to watch the Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on FanCode. The match will not be televised live in India.

