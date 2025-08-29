Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Preview: When And Where To Watch ZIM v SL 1st ODI

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Zimbabwe are hosting Sri Lanka for the first ODI of a two-match series. Check out when and where to watch ZIM v SL 1st ODI live

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his century with Captain Charith Asalanka | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Sri Lanka's tour to Zimbabwe begins with two One Day Internationals, the first of which will be played on Friday, August 29 at the Harare Sports Club. Sri Lanka are being led by Charith Asalanka while Craig Ervine is captaining the home side in the series. Check where you can watch SL vs ZIM 1st ODI.

Sri Lanka last played an ODI series against Bangladesh in early July this year. They won the series 2-1 with Asalanka playing a crucial role both as a captain and a batter.

Zimbabwe have played tougher opponents in recent times but their performance has been underwhelming. The return of Brendan Taylor into the side will be a big boost for Zimbabwe.

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine(c), Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Clive Madande(w), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Johnathan Campbell, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Newman Nyamhuri, Ernest Masuku

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay

Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming

When and where will the Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be held?

The Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club on Friday, August 29. The match will begin at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on FanCode. The match will not be televised live in India.

