Welcome to our live coverage of the Sri Lanka Vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Ups match starting at 7:30 PM IST at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai. The Kathryn Bryce-led Scotland women won their first warm-up game against Pakistan women by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka women won their first warm-up game match against Bangladesh by 33 runs. Here's the live score of the SL-W vs SCO-W warm-up match
Scotland Women squad:
Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Lorna Jack, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Olivia Bell, Rachel Slater
Sri Lanka Women squad:
Harshitha Madhavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Vishmi Gunarathne, Ama Kanchana, Chamari Athapaththu, Kaveesha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Achini Kulasooriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Fernando, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani
There is no information available yet on whether and where the Scotland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast and live-streamed in India. However, all the matches of the tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.