Netherlands defeated Sri Lanka by 20 runs in their first warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday (May 28). Chasing the Dutch team's target of 182, the Lankans were dismissed for 161 runs in 18.5 overs. The game was played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Both teams have one more warm-up game slated in the coming days. Sri Lanka next face Ireland in Florida on May 31. The Netherlands will take on Canada in Texas, also on May 31.
Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, the decision did not lead to much success for the sub-continent side as Netherlands not only posted a competent total of 181, but also managed to defend it comfortably.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein.
In the preliminary stage of the T20 World Cup, both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are placed in Group D. The other teams in the group are Nepal, South Africa and Bangladesh. The Lankans will face the Proteas in their campaign opener in New York on June 3. The Dutch, meanwhile will kick things off against Nepal in Texas on June 4.