Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1: Head-To-Head, Prediction, Likely XIs And More

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh clash in the opening Super Four game at Asia Cup 2025, both teams aiming to make a strong start in the next stage of the tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1: Head-To-Head, Prediction, Likely XIs
Sri Lanka enter the Super Fours unbeaten, having chased successfully in all three group matches. Charith Asalanka's captaincy exudes confidence, and they have a settled playing XI. Photo: X/OfficialSLC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka and Bangladesh face off in the Super Four opener

  • Both teams aim to kickstart their Super Four campaign with a win

  • Previous encounters suggest a competitive contest between the sides

Finally, the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage is here. In the opening match today (September 20), former champions Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE. Here's a look at the head-to-head record and match prediction.

Sri Lanka enter the Super Fours unbeaten, having chased successfully in all three group matches. Charith Asalanka's captaincy exudes confidence, and they have a settled playing XI, featuring more than a couple of match-winners.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, bounced back well after their opening defeat to Sri Lanka, registering wins over Hong Kong and Afghanistan. Litton Das's captaincy has been steady, and the team’s bowling unit, particularly the pace duo of Taskin and Mustafizur Rahim, remains their strongest asset.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, T20I Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other 21 times in T20Is, with the former leading the head-to-head record 13-8. But don't discount Bangladesh's three wins in their last five meetings.

In the group stage of this Asia Cup, Sri Lanka comfortably chased down Bangladesh's total (139/5), winning by six wickets with more than five overs to spare. Kamil Mishara, who scored an unbeaten 46 off 32, won the Player of the Match award.

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Match Prediction

Sri Lanka's historical dominance over Bangladesh and their recent chasing form give the six-time champions an advantage, both tactical and psychological.

Realistically, though, it's a tight match-up considering the nature of the format and available talent on either camp. This clash could see an intriguing 'Bangladesh bowling depth vs Sri Lanka's all-round game' battle.

And that brings us to the key players!

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka has scored 124 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 149.39. He is the tournament's top scorer. Wanindu Hasaranga, with three wickets, remains a spin threat in the middle overs, while Dushmantha Chameera can be lethal with bounce and pace.

For Bangladesh, skipper Litton Das is the top run getter (90), and he is a consistent top-order anchor. Both Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have claimed four wickets each. Their experience, especially Mustafizur's bowling at the death overs, could be a decisive factor.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch traditionally favours teams that chase, especially under lights when dew becomes a factor. And spin is always a big factor. In the 115 previous matches, including women's T20I matches, teams batting first have won 53 times, as against chasing teams' 61.

However, the average first innings total is 139, slightly more than the second outings (122). Interestingly, the highest successful chase at the venue was a 184-run target by Sri Lanka against Bangladesh -- a two-wicket win with four balls to spare, during an Asia Cup 2022 group match.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Likely XIs

Sri Lanka have no selection worry, except for Dunith Wellalage, who lost his father Thursday night.

Sri Lanka likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh also have no injury concerns, and they are likely to field the strongest possible team.

Bangladesh likely XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: AUS W Move Closer to Mammoth Total As Mooney Gets 100

  2. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  3. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

  4. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  2. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn