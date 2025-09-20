Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1: Head-To-Head, Prediction, Likely XIs And More

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh face off in the Super Four opener
Both teams aim to kickstart their Super Four campaign with a win
Previous encounters suggest a competitive contest between the sides
Finally, the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage is here. In the opening match today (September 20), former champions Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE. Here's a look at the head-to-head record and match prediction.
Sri Lanka enter the Super Fours unbeaten, having chased successfully in all three group matches. Charith Asalanka's captaincy exudes confidence, and they have a settled playing XI, featuring more than a couple of match-winners.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, bounced back well after their opening defeat to Sri Lanka, registering wins over Hong Kong and Afghanistan. Litton Das's captaincy has been steady, and the team’s bowling unit, particularly the pace duo of Taskin and Mustafizur Rahim, remains their strongest asset.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, T20I Head-to-Head Record
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other 21 times in T20Is, with the former leading the head-to-head record 13-8. But don't discount Bangladesh's three wins in their last five meetings.
In the group stage of this Asia Cup, Sri Lanka comfortably chased down Bangladesh's total (139/5), winning by six wickets with more than five overs to spare. Kamil Mishara, who scored an unbeaten 46 off 32, won the Player of the Match award.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Match Prediction
Sri Lanka's historical dominance over Bangladesh and their recent chasing form give the six-time champions an advantage, both tactical and psychological.
Realistically, though, it's a tight match-up considering the nature of the format and available talent on either camp. This clash could see an intriguing 'Bangladesh bowling depth vs Sri Lanka's all-round game' battle.
And that brings us to the key players!
For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka has scored 124 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 149.39. He is the tournament's top scorer. Wanindu Hasaranga, with three wickets, remains a spin threat in the middle overs, while Dushmantha Chameera can be lethal with bounce and pace.
For Bangladesh, skipper Litton Das is the top run getter (90), and he is a consistent top-order anchor. Both Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have claimed four wickets each. Their experience, especially Mustafizur's bowling at the death overs, could be a decisive factor.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pitch Report
The Dubai pitch traditionally favours teams that chase, especially under lights when dew becomes a factor. And spin is always a big factor. In the 115 previous matches, including women's T20I matches, teams batting first have won 53 times, as against chasing teams' 61.
However, the average first innings total is 139, slightly more than the second outings (122). Interestingly, the highest successful chase at the venue was a 184-run target by Sri Lanka against Bangladesh -- a two-wicket win with four balls to spare, during an Asia Cup 2022 group match.
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Likely XIs
Sri Lanka likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.
Bangladesh also have no injury concerns, and they are likely to field the strongest possible team.
Bangladesh likely XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Taskin Ahmed.