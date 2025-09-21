Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super Four: BAN Win Thriller, END SL's Unbeaten Run

Attacking half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh stun Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday (September 20, 2025). Hassan scored 61 runs off 45 balls, with two fours and four sixes, and Hridoy hit 58 off 37 with two sixes, as Bangladesh won with a ball to spare after a dramatic final over. With five runs needed off the last six balls, Jaker Ali hit Dasun Shanaka for a first-ball four, and then was bowled. Shanaka then sent back Mahedi Hasan for a two-ball duck. On the penultimate delivery, Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Hossain, 14 not out off 12, ran hard to end Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run. Bangladesh finished with 169-6 for their third highest successful chase in T20Is. Earlier, Shanaka’s 64 not out off 37 balls helped power Sri Lanka to 168-7.