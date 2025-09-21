Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super Four: BAN Win Thriller, END SL's Unbeaten Run

Attacking half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh stun Sri Lanka by four wickets in the opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday (September 20, 2025). Hassan scored 61 runs off 45 balls, with two fours and four sixes, and Hridoy hit 58 off 37 with two sixes, as Bangladesh won with a ball to spare after a dramatic final over. With five runs needed off the last six balls, Jaker Ali hit Dasun Shanaka for a first-ball four, and then was bowled. Shanaka then sent back Mahedi Hasan for a two-ball duck. On the penultimate delivery, Nasum Ahmed and Shamim Hossain, 14 not out off 12, ran hard to end Sri Lanka’s unbeaten run. Bangladesh finished with 169-6 for their third highest successful chase in T20Is. Earlier, Shanaka’s 64 not out off 37 balls helped power Sri Lanka to 168-7.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_Shamim Hossain
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain, right, celebrates with batting partner Nasum Ahmed after their win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

2/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_2
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Players of the two teams greet each other at the end of the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

3/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_Shamim Hossain
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain jumps to celebrate after their win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

4/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_Shamim Hossain
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

5/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_Towhid Hridoy
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

6/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_Towhid Hridoy
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

7/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_ Wanindu Hasaranga
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Saif Hassan, right, during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

8/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_ Saif Hassan
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Saif Hassan celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

9/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_ Dasun Shanaka
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

10/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_Shamim Hossain
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain dives in a failed attempt to catch the ball on a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

11/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_Charith Asalanka
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

12/12
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four T20 match Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh photos_Mustafizur Rahman
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mithun Manhas Emerges As Frontrunner To Take Over As New BCCI President: Report

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Charith Asalanka Admits Team Fell 10-15 Runs Short

  3. Asia Cup 2025: PCB Hires Motivational Expert To Calm Players Before India Showdown

  4. IND-W Vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Fastest Indian ODI Century

  5. Dunith Wellalage’s Father Honoured Before SL Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Day In Pics: September 20, 2025

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Army Soldier Dies In Udhampur Terror Encounter; Joint Hunt For Militants Underway

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protests: The Revolution Will Be Memefied

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. Nepal Protests: Over To Gen Z

  5. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn