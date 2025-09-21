Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain, right, celebrates with batting partner Nasum Ahmed after their win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Players of the two teams greet each other at the end of the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain jumps to celebrate after their win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup cricket match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Saif Hassan, right, during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Saif Hassan celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain dives in a failed attempt to catch the ball on a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka bats during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.