Radha Yadav's Factfile: India's Left-Arm Spinner's Journey And Challenging Women's World Cup 2025 Campaign

Radha Yadav conceded 45 runs in 5 overs during the World Cup 2025 final
She took four wickets in the tournament with an economy rate above 7
She made her India debut at 17 against South Africa in 2018
While India’s 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai was a story of glory and redemption, it was also a tournament that tested every player, including Radha Yadav. The left-arm spinner, usually known for her control and consistency, endured a difficult campaign by her own standards.
In the World Cup final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, Radha struggled to find her rhythm, conceding 45 runs in her 5 overs without picking up a wicket. It wasn’t the kind of performance fans usually associate with her, but her energy in the field and support to the bowling unit reflected her fighting spirit.
She conceded two sixes in her 5th over during the final, which could have turned the game towards the Proteas' side. Post that, Harmanpreet didn't give her a single over to bowl, which shows that she wasn't having a great time with the bowl on the evening.
Across the tournament, Radha’s returns were modest, a few key spells but not the same impact that has made her a regular in India’s setup since 2018. She bowled in only three matches and was able to take 4 wickets at an economy rate of over 7. Yet, her presence brought balance and depth to the spin department, which remained a crucial part of India’s World Cup-winning formula.
Radha Yadav's Bio
Date of Birth: April 21, 2000
Age: 25 years
Birthplace: Kandivali, Mumbai
Role: Bowler
Batting Style: Right-handed
Bowling Style: Left-arm orthodox
Radha Yadav's ODI Stats
Matches played: 16
Wickets: 13
Average: 50.92
Hundreds: 0
Radha Yadav's Background
Born on April 21, 2000, in Mumbai, Radha Yadav is a right-hand bat and slow left-arm orthodox bowler who debuted for India at 17 in a T20I against South Africa in 2018. Known for her craft and fielding acumen, she honed her skills in Mumbai and Baroda domestic circuits before becoming a regular in India’s spinner line-up, bringing depth and utility to the team.