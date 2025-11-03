Radha Yadav's Factfile: India's Left-Arm Spinner's Journey And Challenging Women's World Cup 2025 Campaign

Radha Yadav endured a challenging ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, conceding 45 runs in the final, but her journey from Mumbai’s lanes to India’s winning squad remains inspiring

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Radha Yadavs Factfile: Indias Left-Arm Spinners Journey And Challenging Womens World Cup 2025
Radha Yadav's Factfile: India's Left-Arm Spinners' Journey And Challenging Women's World Cup 2025 Campaign Photo: Instagram/ RadhaYadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Radha Yadav conceded 45 runs in 5 overs during the World Cup 2025 final

  • She took four wickets in the tournament with an economy rate above 7

  • She made her India debut at 17 against South Africa in 2018

While India’s 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai was a story of glory and redemption, it was also a tournament that tested every player, including Radha Yadav. The left-arm spinner, usually known for her control and consistency, endured a difficult campaign by her own standards.

In the World Cup final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, Radha struggled to find her rhythm, conceding 45 runs in her 5 overs without picking up a wicket. It wasn’t the kind of performance fans usually associate with her, but her energy in the field and support to the bowling unit reflected her fighting spirit.

Also Read: Amol Muzumda's Factfile

She conceded two sixes in her 5th over during the final, which could have turned the game towards the Proteas' side. Post that, Harmanpreet didn't give her a single over to bowl, which shows that she wasn't having a great time with the bowl on the evening.

Across the tournament, Radha’s returns were modest, a few key spells but not the same impact that has made her a regular in India’s setup since 2018. She bowled in only three matches and was able to take 4 wickets at an economy rate of over 7. Yet, her presence brought balance and depth to the spin department, which remained a crucial part of India’s World Cup-winning formula.

Related Content
Related Content

Radha Yadav's Bio

Date of Birth: April 21, 2000

Age: 25 years

Birthplace: Kandivali, Mumbai

Role: Bowler

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Left-arm orthodox

Radha Yadav's ODI Stats

Matches played: 16

Wickets: 13

Average: 50.92

Hundreds: 0

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana's Factfile

Radha Yadav's Background

Born on April 21, 2000, in Mumbai, Radha Yadav is a right-hand bat and slow left-arm orthodox bowler who debuted for India at 17 in a T20I against South Africa in 2018. Known for her craft and fielding acumen, she honed her skills in Mumbai and Baroda domestic circuits before becoming a regular in India’s spinner line-up, bringing depth and utility to the team.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

  2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

  3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  4. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote