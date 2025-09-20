Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Match 1: Stats Preview

BAN v SL, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Match 1: Ahead of tonight's Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh showdown in Dubai, check stats preview, including the head-to-head records and key player numbers

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Match 1: Stats Preview
Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka, right, hand the ball to teammate Nuwan Thushara during the Asia Cup Cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka face Bangladesh in the opening Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025

  • In their last three meetings, Bangladesh have won twice by commanding margins

  • Sri Lanka earned a dominating win when the two teams clashed earlier in the tournament

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh meet in the opening Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025, continuing a rivalry that has grown steadily in the T20I format. With India and Pakistan also fighting for the final spots, a winning start is crucial for either side.

Ahead of tonight's Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh showdown in Dubai, check stats preview, including the head-to-head records and key player numbers.

SL Vs BAN, T20I Head-To-Head Record

Across 20 T20I encounters, Sri Lanka hold a narrow edge with 11 wins to Bangladesh’s 9, though recent form tilts in Bangladesh’s favour.

In their last three meetings, Bangladesh have won twice by commanding margins -- 83 runs in Dambulla and eight wickets in Colombo -- while Sri Lanka claimed a seven-wicket win in Pallekele.

Most Runs In SL vs BAN T20Is

- Kusal Mendis (SL): 532 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 157.86, and an average of 40.92

- Mahmudullah (BAN): 368 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 147.20, and an average of 36.80

Most Wickets In SL Vs BAN T20Is

- Mustafizur Rahman (BAN): 20 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 24.50, and best figures of 4/21

- Nuwan Thushara (SL): 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 10.92, and best figures of 5/20

Highest Totals In SL vs BAN T20Is

- 215/5 by Bangladesh while chasing Sri Lanka's 214/6 at Colombo (R.Premadasa Stadium) on March 10, 2018. They won the match by five wickets with two balls to spare.

- Sri Lanka have also posted a couple of 200+ scores against Bangladesh -- 210/4 on February 18, 2018, and March 4, 2024 -- both at Sylhet and also won; Bangladesh replied with 203/8 in the second.

Lowest Totals In SL vs BAN T20Is

- 83 all out in 15.5 for Bangladesh at Johannesburg on September 18, 2007. They lost the match by 64 runs, chasing Sri Lanka's 147/5. This was their first T20I meeting.

- 94 all out in 15.2 overs for Sri Lanka at Dambulla on July 13, 2025. They lost by 83 runs, chasing Bangladesh's 177/7.

Biggest Winning Margins In SL vs BAN T20Is

- By Runs: Bangladesh - by 83 runs (Dambulla, on July 13, 2025); Sri Lanka - by 75 runs (Sylhet, on February 18, 2018)

- By Wickets: Bangladesh - by 8 wickets (2 times, most recently at Colombo (RPS) on July 16, 2025); Sri Lanka - 7 wickets (Pallekele, on July 10, 2025)

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Standout Players

- Most Runs: Pathum Nissanka (SL) - 124 in three innings, with a strike rate of 149.40 (13 fours, three sixes); Litton Das (BAN) - 96 runs in three innings, at a strike rate of 126.32 (10 fours, one six)

- Most Wickets: Nuwan Thushara (SL) - Five wickets in three matches, at an average of 14.20 (one four-for); Rishad Hossain (BAN) - Four wickets at an average of 16.75.

Sri Lanka's next Asia Cup 2025 Super Four fixture is against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on September 23 (Tuesday), before facing favourites India in Dubai on September 26 (Friday).

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will stay put in Dubai for their Super Four matches, with fixtures against India and Pakistan scheduled for September 24 (Wednesday) and September 25.

Published At:
