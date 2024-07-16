Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka women will be out to impress especially their home fans as they look to bag their maiden Asian Cup crown on their own turf. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side kick-start their campaign on July 20 against Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)
Athapaththu remains a key player for the team but other valuable players also include Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodani and Achini Kulasooriya.
Sri Lanka, who first entered the competition alongside India in 2004, will want to perform right from the word go.
Sri Lanka are listed in Group B that also features Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Sri Lanka's Fixtures For Women's Asia Cup 2024
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, July 20, 7:00 PM
Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, July 22, 2:00 PM
Sri Lanka vs Thailand, July 24, 7:00 PM
All games will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka Squad For Women's Asia Cup 2024
Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani
Live Streaming And Broadcast
Where to watch Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar in India.