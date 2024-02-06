Sri Lanka skipper and UP Warriorz player Chamari Athapaththu on Tuesday said that not being selected initially during the WPL auction for the second season surprised her, but rejections motivate her. (More Cricket News)

The captain of the 'ICC women's ODI team of the Year 2023' and Women's Big Bash League's second-highest scorer Athapaththu was not picked in the auction held here in December, but was subsequently roped in by UP Warriorz after England's Lauren Bell pulled out from the WPL.