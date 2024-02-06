Women's Premier League 2024: Gujarat Giants Rope In Ex-Australia Cricketer As New Coach

Former Australian batter Michael Klinger has joined Women's Premier League side Gujarat Giants as the head coach ahead of the 2024 edition. Klinger, 43, retired with three T20 Internationals in his bank for Australia, as well as the record for the oldest T20 debutant for the national team. (More Cricket News)
While his international appearances were limited, Klinger is a household name in Australia, owing to his outstanding Big Bash League career. When he retired in 2019, the Victoria native held the record for most overall runs scored in the league's history.
"The Gujarat Giants have a chance to do something special in Season 2 of the Women's Premier League. I am eagerly looking forward to working with cricketing legend Mithali Raj, who has played a transformative role in women's cricket in India. Together with the Adani Sportsline family, Mithali Raj, and the rest of the team, I hope to take the team to ultimate glory," said Klinger upon his appointment.
Advertisement
Klinger's sentiments were echoed by Gujarat Giants' Mithali Raj, who welcomed him into the fold and underlined how his expertise can benefit the young individuals on the team's roster.
"Working with Michael will help bring out the best in the Gujarat Giants players. His expertise with the bat is also well-known and will surely benefit some of the younger members of our team. We look forward to having Klinger in the dressing room. We are sure of attaining success with him as head coach," said the Giants' mentor.
Advertisement
Coached by Rachel Haynes in the inaugural edition of the WPL, Gujarat Giants finished bottom of the five-team table with two wins and six losses from eight games.