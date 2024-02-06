Women's Premier League 2024: Gujarat Giants Rope In Ex-Australia Cricketer As New Coach

Former Australian batter Michael Klinger has joined Women's Premier League side Gujarat Giants as the head coach ahead of the 2024 edition. Klinger, 43, retired with three T20 Internationals in his bank for Australia, as well as the record for the oldest T20 debutant for the national team. (More Cricket News)

While his international appearances were limited, Klinger is a household name in Australia, owing to his outstanding Big Bash League career. When he retired in 2019, the Victoria native held the record for most overall runs scored in the league's history.